Annie Graham

POMARIA - Annie Laura Lindler Graham, 93, and widow of Cecil Johnie Graham, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Generations of Chapin.

Born on January 1, 1927, in Peak, S.C. she was the fifth of ten children of Lila Mae Stoudemire and John Lomas Lindler Sr. She was retired from University Hospital in Augusta, Ga. and attended New Hope United Methodist Church in Pomaria.

Annie Laura is survived by daughters Bridget (Don) Winn of Grassy Creek, N.C. and Susan (Jim) Delk of Little Mountain, S.C.; grandchildren Shannon (Joshua) Williamson of Crumpler, N.C., Kristen (Marc) Maready of Lewisville, N.C., Kimberly (Daniel) Wood of Snow Camp, N.C., Katherine (Brian) Schmitt of Burlington, N.C., Joseph and Jonathan Winn of Grassy Creek, N.C., Jackson Delk of Clemson, S.C., Jarrett and Charlotte Delk of Little Mountain, S.C.; Great grandsons Jakob Williamson, Alexander Wood, Benjamin Schmitt, Zachary Wood and Nathan Williamson; siblings Robert (Willie Mae) Lindler of Pomaria, S.C., Sue Grant of Piedmont, S.C., Bill (Sue) Lindler of Newberry, S.C. and Martha Jo (James) Mahaffey of Lancaster, S.C.; her chihuahua "Baby" and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband "Tot," she was predeceased by granddaughter Diana Winn; great-grandson Lukas Williamson; siblings Margaret Wharton, Mabel Cain, John L. Lindler Jr., Philip Lindler and Mack Lindler.

Graveside services were held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Graham Family Cemetery in Pomaria by the Rev. Cameron Levi.

Memorials may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church, c/o Robert Davis, 256 Graham Cemetery Road, Pomaria, SC 29126.

Many thanks to the dedicated caretakers that were by her side for the last few weeks taking loving care of both our "Meme" and her family.

The family requests casual dress.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.