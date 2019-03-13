NORTH CHARLESTON — Arthur L. Miller, 82, of North Charleston, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Ralph H. Johnson VA hospital in Charleston, S.C.

He was born September 18, 1936 in Newberry, S.C. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy; was a Shriner and Mason and was an avid watcher of TV News, football and sometimes enjoyed just yelling at the TV. He was a loving father, grandfather and husband and enjoyed his many friends and loved to socialize and talk.

Arthur is survived by his daughter, Amanda (Bobby Martin) Miller, of Conway, S.C., one grandson, Kyle Nicholson, of Conway, three great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Brown, of Charleston, Cody Nicholson, of Charleston, and Hannah Nicholson, of Conway, a niece, Ruby Point-Miller, great-nieces, Wendy Donahue and Carrie Burton, Allie Compton and Aminee Point, a great-nephew, James Point, a first cousin, Mary Beck-Ackerman, and his caregiver, Diane Montgomery.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Miller, his father, Joe Price Miller, a son, Kevin Miller, siblings, Ernestine Fuller, Ruby Miller, Alfonso Wannamaker, Edward Miller, John Miller and his nephew and nephew's wife, Stanley and Joyce Fuller.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, the Rev. Harvey Fields officiating. Military Honors and Masonic Rites will follow the service.

Carolina Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations (843) 797-2222