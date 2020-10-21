Audrey Baugher

HARTFORD CITY, Ill. – Audrey Lee Baugher, 89, passed away at 7 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor Nursing Home.

She was born in Ceredo, West Virginia on October 25, 1930, to William G. Carver and Margaret "Maggie" (Hood) Carver. Her parents preceded her in death.

Audrey married Howard Dean Baugher on September 30, 1967, in Hartford City. He passed away on July 28, 1995.

She had lived in Prosperity, South Carolina from 1981 until 2006 when she moved to Montpelier and then to Hartford City to be near her family.

Audrey loved to dance. She retired from Sinclair Glass Factory after 15 years of service.

She was a member of the Zion Methodist Church in Prosperity, South Carolina. She was a member of The Young at Heart at Zion United Methodist Church and also member of the former Hartford City Moose Auxiliary.

She will be sadly missed by her nieces, Sandi Kikendall (companion, Doug Hall) of Hartford City, Anna (husband, Walter) Ring of Montpelier and Mary (husband, Jay) Cope of Pembroke Pines, Florida; many great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was the last one living in her immediate family. Her parents, husband, siblings, Ella C. Collier, Marie Carver, Anne Finger and Kathryn Eunice Kaip, William Carver, Robert Carver, Paul Carver and Joseph Carver preceded her in death.

Funeral service were at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Visitation was from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Keplinger Funeral Home.

Private burial will be at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery in Prosperity, South Carolina.

Due to COVID-19 we want to make families and visitors our utmost priority. We ask that rules and regulations according to the CDC be followed while in our facility. We ask that you practice social distancing and we have hand sanitizer available. Mask are required at the funeral home. We would like to thank you in advance for your cooperation and patience.

Memorials may be made to Zion United Methodist Church, 80 Zion Circle, Prosperity, South Carolina 29127. Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send online condolences.