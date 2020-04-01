COLUMBIA — Aughtry Taylor Bowers, 84, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Newberry County and a son of the late Murphy Aughtry Bowers and Hettie Maude Taylor Bowers, he was the husband of Geraldine Hurt Bowers. Mr. Bowers served in the S.C. National Guard in Newberry and was a retired surveyor for the South Carolina Department of Transportation. He was a member of Irmo First Baptist Church and the Gideon International (Irmo Camp).

Surviving are his wife, Geraldine Hurt Bowers, a daughter, Deirdre Yvonne Bowers Troxel (Michael) of Summerville, a son, Kirk Branderis Bowers of Summerville and five grandchildren, Branderis Troxel, Louis Troxel, Wilson Troxel, Jordan Troxel and Gracen Troxel.

Mr. Bowers was preceded in death by a brother, Louis Bowers and four sisters, Julia Shealy, Sparta Mea Boozer, Doris Dawkins and Bonnie Wicker.

A graveside service was held 2 p.m., Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Furman Matthews Cemetery with Dr. Clark McCrary and Rev. Mike Troxel officiating.

Memorials may be made to The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or www.gideons.org.

