Barbara Lyerly

PROSPERITY — Barbara Alice Brown Lyerly, 84, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at Lexington Medical Center.

Born on December 9, 1935, in Chapin, she was the daughter of the late Richard Warner and Nelva Barbara Adams Brown. She was a graduate of the University of South Florida and was a member of Macedonia Lutheran Church. Mrs. Lyerly was a devoted wife and mother.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Frank E. Lyerly; a daughter, Barbara Elizabeth (Chris) Boyd of Cocoa, Fla..; a son, Richard William Lyerly of Bradenton, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Barbara Sue Lyerly of El Reno, Okla.; sisters, Martha Joan (Charles) Taylor of Fla. and Ruth Adeline Hamm of Prosperity; a brother, Frank Thomas (Janet) Brown; grandchildren, Mollie Lyerly, Dennis Boyd, Rachel (Tim) Woodard, and Jessica (Chris) Turner.

She was predeceased by a son, Charles Franklin Lyerly; sisters, Peggy Joyce Stepp and Linda Jean Kelley; a grandson, Shawn Lyerly; and brothers-in-law, Jimmy Hamm, Dick Stepp, and Vic Kelley.

A private family graveside service was held at Macedonia Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Macedonia Lutheran Church, Handbell Choir, 49 Macedonia Church Road, Prosperity, 29127.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
