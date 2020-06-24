Bennie Frick

CHAPIN — Bennie Gerald Frick, 89, of Chapin, widower of Margaret Ellen Berry Frick, died June 21, 2020, at the Brian Center.

Born on July 18, 1930, in Chapin, he was the son of the late Bennie Bryan and Annie Mae Stoudemire Frick. He was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church where he was a member of the Prime Timers and the Golden Agers. He worked for Coca-Cola for 34 years. He started his career in Newberry and later retired from Sunbelt Coca-Cola. Bennie enjoyed farming and talking about his days working for Coca-Cola.

He is survived by sons, Tim Frick, Terry Frick (David Houston), and James Reedy Lake(Regina); a daughter, Mindy McManus (Ronnie Grubb); a sister, Katherine Frick Cannon; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Due to the current conditions with COVID-19, the family will have a private graveside service in Newberry Memorial Gardens.

Active pall bearers will be Louis Berry, Joe David Berry, Jason Lake, Kenneth Frick, Darrell Frick and Charles Frick.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 900 Dreher Island Road, Chapin, SC 29036.

