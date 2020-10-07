1/
Bessie Logue
EDGEFIELD — Bessie Wilson Logue, 94, of Hwy 378 E., Edgefield, S.C., wife of the late William S. Logue passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday September 29, 2020, with her family by her side.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church with burial in church cemetery. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be observed and facial masks requested.

Mrs. Logue was born December 9, 1925, in the Bachman Chapel community of Prosperity, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Hayne and Janie Vaughn Wilson. Bessie was a faithful member of Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church, a member of the Eastern Star, and was retired from SCN Bank. She loved singing Hymns, watching birds, enjoying her beautiful flowers and her cat, Jessie.

The family would like to thank special caregivers; Laura Logue and Carolyn Logue Swan, her nieces, and Kathy Allen, Brenda Solomon, Helen Neal, Dottie Ragins and Regency Hospice.

She is survived by two sons, Billy (Gina) Logue, and Rhett (Deborah) Logue, all of Edgefield, S.C.; three grandchildren, Melissa Logue Padgett, Evans, Ga., Brieanna Lee Logue (Parker), Columbia, S.C., and Corey Maybin, Anderson, S.C., and Misty Logue wife of the late William Matthew Logue; eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter; two sisters, Sara Sudduth, Saluda, S.C., and Estelle Harmon, Newberry, S.C.

She was predeceased by a grandson, William Matthew Logue and sisters, Louise Summer, Willie Mae Taylor, Catherine Parrish, and Janie Partain and a brother, Hayne Wilson Jr.

Memorials may be made to Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church, c/o Deborah Logue, 1126 Hwy 378 E., Edgefield, SC 29824.

Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory or photo at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Little Stevens Creek Baptist Church
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
