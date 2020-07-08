1/
Bessie Turner
NEWBERRY — Bessie Christine Kinard Turner, 91, of Newberry, widow of Elzie Lee Turner, died Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Born in the St. Philip's /Jollystreet section of Newberry County, she was a daughter of the late Elbert Ila and Bessie Katherine Graham Kinard. She worked at Kendall Company, Oakland Plant until she retired. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved to crochet and spending time with her dog. She was a member of Summer Memorial Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Turner Rankin; daughter-in-law, Alice H. Turner, eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Olivia Livingston of Newberry. She was predeceased by a son, Danny E. Turner; son-in-law, James Rankin; brothers, Elbert Kinard and William Perry (Mary) Kinard; sisters, Vera Mae (Paul) Shealy and Leila Kate (Tommy) Suber; Sisters-in-law, Elaine (Donald) Black and Blondell Turner; brother-in-law, Clyde Livingston Sr.

Graveside services were held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Rosemont Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 1741, Greenwood, SC 29648 or The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center Fisher House, 150 Wentworth Street, Charleston, SC 29401.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
