SILVERSTREET — Beth Dorroh Haltiwanger, 83, died Monday, April 6, 2020, at J.F. Hawkins Nursing Home.

Born in Silverstreet, on August 30, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Veda Pitts Dorroh. She was a lifelong member of Smyrna Presbyterian Church, where she was a member of the Adult Sunday School Class and the Esther Circle.

Mrs. Haltiwanger is survived by her husband, James Osborne "Jimmy" Haltiwanger; a son, David (Tatia) Haltiwanger of Silverstreet; a daughter, Kay (Jimmy) Mayes of Blythewood; grandchildren, Casey Haltiwanger, Paige (Daniel) McPhail, Aaron (Erin) Mayes, Ethan (Emily) Mayes, and Abigail Mayes; great-grandsons, Watson McPhail and Augustus "Gus" McPhail. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Traylor and a brother, Alfred Dorroh.

A private graveside service will be held in the Smyrna Presbyterian Church Cemetery by the Rev. Daniel Ratchford. Memorials may be made to a Ride To Remember, c/o , Attn: RTR 20, 901 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com