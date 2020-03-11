NEWBERRY — Betty Mayer Folk Barber of Newberry, 88 years of age, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her home.

Born in Newberry, S.C., she was the daughter of George and Sarah Mayer. Betty was former owner of Little Folks Child Care and BFB Properties and had also served on the Board at Capital Bank.

She was a member of Cannon's Creek Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church and a former member of Newberry ARP Church. She enjoyed doing for others, buying and selling real estate, reading, enjoying days at Ocean Lakes and Lake Murray and spending time with her family. She left her mark in this world and will be remembered as a strong, smart businesswoman who dearly loved her family. She will also be remembered as a second mother to many children whom she encountered over her forty-two years in childcare.

She is survived by her husband, George H. Barber, her children, Cherie Bowers, Paul Folk (Debbie), Bill Folk (Judy), Sarah Griffin (Rodney), Herb Barber, Leslie Lee (Mac), Melody Jepson (Jim); grandchildren, Jim, Brian, Brett, and Mark Bannister, Greg and David Bowers, Dan Folk, Melissa Foster, Michael, Barrett, and Ryan Folk, Kara Cannon, Neil Dipner, Dina McCormack, Jill Riebe, Tammy Rice, Shay Dube, Kay Sease, Beth Carrouth, Lucy Wilson, Lynn McDonald, Reid Harrison; and many great-grandchildren.

She was pre-deceased by her first husband, D. Paul "Jabbo" Folk; her parents, George and Sarah Mayer; her brother, George Mayer Jr.; her son-in-law, Bobby Bowers; and a grandson, Chad Barber.

She was also lovingly cared for by two special angels on earth, Janice Gary and Betty Hill as well as other great caregivers and MSA Home Health and Hospice.

The burial will be private. A Memorial service at Cannon's Creek ARP Church will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Visitation will follow after the service.

The family request those choosing expressions of sympathy through memorials to please consider The Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017 or by phone at 1-800-259-4636 or online at www.alzinfo.org or Cannon's Creek ARP Church, 14395 CR Koon Hwy, Newberry, SC 29108.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.