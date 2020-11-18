NEWBERRY — Betty Ariail Hentz, 89, of Lexington, formerly of Newberry, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Wellmore of Lexington.

Mrs. Hentz was born in Jenkinsville, S.C., the daughter of the late Herman and Willie Shealy Ariail.

She was a member of Chris Covenant Church and was a former member of Central United Methodist Church in Newberry. Her heart overflowed with the joy she found in Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior.

Betty was a student of God's Word and like apostle Paul, she can now say "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me, but also to all who have loved his appearing," 2 Tim. 4:7-8.

Her contagious smile beamed with affection and an unconditional love for others.

She is survived by her children, Ann Hentz, of Coconut Creek, Fla., Debbie Davis of Irmo, and William H. "Bill" Hentz of Columbia; grandchildren, Lauren Davis Baynham (Grant), Jim Davis (Jennifer), Brecken Hentz Smith (Larry), Creighton Hentz, and Ann Marie "Billie" Bowers; and a great grandson, Tyler James Hauser.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband William S. "Billy" Hentz and son James A. "Jim" Hentz.

A private funeral service will be held in Newberry Memorial Gardens.

Memorials are suggested to Christ Covenant Church, 1824 Barnwell Street, Columbia, SC 29201 or to Keepin' It Real Ministries "for the homeless," 1037 Elmwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29201.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.