PROSPERITY — God called Betty Jo Horton Roberts, 82, to her Heavenly Home on Friday, March 15, 2019. Her Home going service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, March 18 at Newberry First Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Albert Allen and Dr. Kenneth Harmon. Mrs. Roberts will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Rev. R. J. Roberts at Newberry Memorial Gardens.

Born February 19, 1937, in a small town called Angelus, S.C. Betty Jo enjoyed life with her late parents, Otis William Horton Sr. and Nora Estelle Deese Horton and seven siblings. In 1955, after graduating McBee High School, Betty Jo met her future husband and later, Betty Jo and RJ married and became Rev. and Mrs. Robert Jackson "RJ" Roberts for 53 years until his death in 2008.

In 1956, they became first time parents of a baby girl, Betty "Ledale" Roberts (Glenn) Long whom was named after her mother and her father's music teacher from college. In 1960, another baby girl arrived, Aleta "Robbiette" Roberts (Larry) Hazel who was named after her father. Then in 1963, thinking they would not have any other children, Robert "Mark" (Deah) Roberts was born and named after his father. As the years went by, their family began to grow with the birth of their six grandchildren. The first grandchild, Shandon L. Long predeceased her grandmother in 2012 at the young age of 36. The surviving five grandchildren are Tiffany A. Long (Wade) Dawkins, Corey G. (Selena) Long, Shawn L. (Erika) Roberts, M. Cade (Leanne) Roberts and Brendan A. Roberts. The family grew much more with the birth of great-grandchildren, J. Lane Moore, Jordan A. Moore, Dantzler S. Long, Daylen R. Long, Preston L. Dawkins, Raine L. Long, Price J. Long, Cadence E. Roberts, Bristol M. Roberts, Kylar J. Roberts, Miles Roberts, Drake M. Lucas and Decklynn R. Roberts. Betty Jo is also survived by many nieces and nephews and sister-in-law's.

As the last surviving sibling, Betty Jo was predeceased by her seven loving siblings Helen Horton Raley, Kathleen Horton, Otis William "Bill" Horton, Jr. Robert "Bob" Andrew Horton, Bessie Lee Horton Shealy, Billy Gantt Horton and Aaron Ernest Horton.

Betty Jo and RJ loved and appreciated their family, church families and friends. As a pastor's wife, they served together doing the Lord's work with Beauford Baptist Church, Jefferson, S.C., Bethel Baptist Church, Jefferson, S.C., Cool Branch Baptist Church, Blair, S.C., Oak Grove Baptist Church, Waxhaw, N.C., Hunt Memorial Baptist Church, Newberry, S.C., Leeds Baptist Church, Leeds, S.C., and College Street Baptist Church, Newberry, S.C. After RJ's retirement from the ministry, they became members of Newberry First Baptist Church where they dearly enjoyed their Sunday School classes and the 50+ Senior Group. They also enjoyed meeting people when Betty Jo owned The Casual Shop on Main Street in Newberry and Roberts Gifts in Dean's Square on Wilson Road, Newberry. Another enjoying time was working part-time with Stokes-Trainor GM Dealership as a dealer transfer driver with her late husband. Also, she was gifted with her crochet. In her memory, if you have one of her afghan's it would be a joyful blessing for her afghan's to be displayed on the back of the pew where you are seated.

Pallbearers at the request of Betty Jo will be Mr. Corey G. Long, Mr. Shawn L. Roberts, Mr. M. Cade Roberts, Mr. Brendan A. Roberts, Mr. J. Lane Moore, Mr. Preston L. Dawkins, Mr. Price J. Long, Master Kylar J. Roberts, Master Drake M. Lucas and Mr. Wade Dawkins.

Memorials may be made to Newberry First Baptist church Missions Projects Fund, 1020 Boundary Street, Newberry, SC 29108 or The of Newberry County, PO Box 1741, Greenwood, SC 29646.

The family will be at their respective homes. The family would like to express heartfelt thanks for all the prayers lifted up for our loved one and family. May God bless each of you!

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.