PROSPERITY — Betty Jean Force Livingston, 88, widow of Arthur Livingston Jr., died Sunday, August 4, 2019, at the Agape Hospice House.

Born on February 4, 1931, in Newberry, she was a daughter of the late George and Inez Hendrix Force. She was retired from Kayser-Roth Corporation. Mrs. Livingston was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where she had been involved with the Ladies Sunday School Class and WELCA. Mrs. Livingston enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading, watching movies and especially spending time with her family.

She is survived by daughters, Sheila (Richard) Crumpton of Prosperity, Frances Curtsinger and Joyce (Mike) McClung both of Mooresville, N.C.; grandchildren, Andy (Lisa) Crumpton, Michelle Hawkinson, Kevin Curtsinger, Lori (Tyler) Kirk, Brandon McClung and Kara McClung; great-grandchildren, Ivy Crumpton, Gabe Crumpton, Mila Crumpton, Alexis Hawkinson and Amber Hawkinson; sisters-in-law, Alma Force of Prosperity, June Force of Newberry, Phyllis (Phil) Sanders of Silverstreet and Judy Hook of Lexington; a brother-in-law, Billy Shealy of Prosperity.

Mrs. Livingston was predeceased by brothers, Vernon Force, Pete Force and Ralph Force.

Graveside services were held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery by the Rev. Brent Nichols. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2496 SC Highway 773, Pomaria, SC 29126.

Active pallbearers were Andy Crumpton, Kevin Curtsinger, Brandon McClung, Tyler Kirk, Artie Livingston and Mike Bowers.

