LEESVILLE — A public drive through visitation for Betty Roof Oxner, 92, was held Monday November 9, 2020, from 3:30 until 5:30 p.m. at her home entering at 160 Holley Ferry Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Hebron Lutheran Church, 2347 Summerland Hwy., Leesville, SC 29070 or to a charity of one's choice. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family.

Mrs. Oxner died Thursday November 5, 2020. Born in Lexington County, she was a daughter of the late John James and Eula Voy Price Roof.

Survivors include a son, John W. Oxner (Catherine), daughters, Clarice Cockrell (Randy), Phylis Bouknight (Ed), Gail Major (Paul), Janet Decker (Greg), sister, Georgie Eargle, 16 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, Harold Taylor and Bobby Bates, and sister-in-law, Juanita Carpenter.

