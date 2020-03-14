CLINTON — Mrs. Betty Frances Harris Senn, age 92, widow of William Senn, formerly of Whitmire, passed away Thursday March 12, 2020, at Langston Place in Clinton.

Mrs. Senn was born in Santuc, July 20, 1927, a daughter of the late Louise Harris. She was a graduate of Union High School and retired as an LPN at Whitten Center in Clinton. Mrs. Senn was a member of Whitmire Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are two sons, Harold Senn and wife Jackie of Manning and Craig Senn and wife Robin of Clinton; a sister, Doris Sexton and a nephew Nick Sexton both of Augusta, Ga.; five grandchildren, Holly Lucius, J.J. Senn, Jessi Stormer, Stevie English and Kyle Senn; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Union Memorial Gardens conducted by Rev. Kenny Weaver.

The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the services.

