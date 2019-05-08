NEWBERRY — Betty Jean Slice, 60, died Monday, May 6, 2019 at J.F. Hawkins Nursing Home.

Born on June 1, 1958 in Newberry, she was daughter of the late Walter Patrick and Willie Mae Free Slice. She attended the Adult Activity Center. Betty Jean loved to color, play bingo and love on people.

She is survived by brothers, Oscar Ray (Toni) Slice and Willie Pate Slice and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings, Patricia Ann McCann, James Luther Slice and John Carroll Slice.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Morris Chapel Southern Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at McSwain-Evans Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Morris Chapel Southern Methodist Church, 1189 New Hope Road, Pomaria, SC 29126.

Active pallbearers will be Odell Fulmer, Carl Fulmer, Perry Livingston, Virgil Livingston, Billy Kay Gregory and Scottie Gregory.

A note of remembrance may be written to the family at www.mcswainevans.com

