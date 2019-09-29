Bill Leopard

Guest Book
  • "Celebrating a life well lived. We will cherish the memories..."
    - John & Lora Strayer
  • "So sorry... I meant to write Jeannie Marie"
  • "We love you and miss you, Tiger. Until we're reunited in..."
Service Information
Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken
715 East Pine Log Road
Aiken, SC
29803
(803)-641-4401
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
St. James Lutheran Church
Graniteville, SC
Obituary
AIKEN — Bill E. Leopard of Aiken, SC went to his heavenly home on September 21, 2019.

Bill was predeceased by his parents David and Cleo (Dehart) Leopard, his beloved wife, Elizabeth Jane (Liz), his daughter Jean Marie Leopard and his siblings Catherine Humphries, Evelyn Lever, David Leopard Jr., John Leopard and Fay Bouknight.

Bill is survived by his sister Ann (Leopard) Slice, his sons Billy (Barbara) Leopard and Mark (Cindy) Leopard, his step-daughter Lori (David) Romein, his grandson Christopher Leopard and great granddaughter Kassidy Leopard.

Bill was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Navy. His memorial will be held at the St. James Lutheran Church in Graniteville, SC on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 4 p.m.

Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, 715 East Pine Log Road, Aiken, SC
Published in The Newberry Observer from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
