POMARIA — William "Bill" George Loging, 82, of Pomaria, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Born in La Crosse County, Wisconsin, May 10, 1937, he was the the son of the late William John Loging and Laura Ewert Loging. He was a twenty-two year veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a veteran of Vietnam. Mr. Loging was also a retired rural mail carrier of the Newberry Post Office. He was a loyal member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church and served in various positions including church treasurer for many years. He was a member of the Methodist Men and the 55+ Group.

Surviving is his loving wife of 51 years, Sadie Graham Loging; sons, Dr. William (Christie) Loging of Bradenton, Fla. and Dr. James (Ashley) Loging of Prosperity; grandchildren, Brianna and William Loging of Bradenton, Fla. and Bryce and Bailee Loging of Prosperity; his sisters, Betsy Baumer of Wisconsin, Elaine Purdy and Mildred (Chester) Britt both of Calif. Mr. Loging was predeceased by his siblings, Donald Lawrence Loging, Wilford Loging, Leonard Loging, Helen Rodenberg, Virginia Toedter, Leadria Loging and Ethel Achterkirch as well as brothers-in-law, Arnold Rodenberg, John Achterkirch, George Toedter and Joe Purdy.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church by the Rev. Bob Huggins. Burial with full military honors will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at McSwain-Evans Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 2360 Mt. Pleasant Road, Pomaria, SC 29126.

Active pallbearers will be William Loging, Bryce Loging, Rick Loging, Kevin Morris, Timmy Morris, and Kevin Huber.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of American Legion Post #24, Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Men's Club, the 55+ Group, Dr. Carroll Pinner, Dr. Thomas Bradberry, Dr. Stan Juk and Dr. Sarkis Derderian.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Newberry County Memorial Hospital for their loving care during Bill's hospitalization.

A note of remembrance may be written to the family at www.mcswainevans.com

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc.