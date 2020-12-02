LEESVILLE — MSG. Billy Ray Howard, U..S Air Force (Ret.), age 84, entered into rest Thursday, November 26, 2020.

MSG. Howard was born August 22, 1936, in Stantonsburg, N.C. to the late Benjamin and Lois Howard. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force and was a decorated Vietnam veteran, retiring with the rank of Master Sergeant. After his retirement from the Air Force, Mr. Howard went to work with the Aiken County Health Department. He had been a resident of the Leesville area since 1989. He and his late wife, Amelia, were very social and loved to entertain friends and family. Bill enjoyed being outdoors. Hunting and camping were just a few of his many joys. He was also known for his quick wit and joking personality.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Howard was preceded in death by his beloved wife of fifty-four years, Amelia Cotis Howard.

Survivors include three children, Michael Shane Howard, Melissa Renee Howard, and Pamela Lynn Myers (Scott); eight grandchildren, Amelia Nichole Howard, Adam Howard, Andrew Howard, Steven Smith, Kenya Smith, Brandon Dau, Samantha Dau, and Alexis Myers; one great-grandchild, Luke Howard; a sister, Jewell Pope; and a brother, Thomas Howard (Jane).

A graveside service, with Military Honors, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Bethany Cemetery.

Flowers may be sent to George Funeral Home or memorial contributions may be directed to Homes For Our Troops, 6 Main St., Taunton, MA 02780 (HFOTUSA.ORG).

The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.

