NEWBERRY — Carol Ann Blum Floyd, 76, of Newberry, died on Saturday, November 28 at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood.

Carol was born in Hackensack, N.J. and was a daughter of the late Albert Blum and Anna Liesk Blum.

She earned her master's degree in Special Education and taught in the public schools of California and South Carolina. Carol was a dedicated teacher who approached her work with enthusiasm and commitment. She was passionate about helping her special needs students succeed.

She greatly enjoyed the out of doors, camping, spending time in the sun at the beach and practicing yoga. She loved her animals and was an adoptive mother to many.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, James "Jim" Floyd; daughter, Michelle Martin (Francois), of Berryville, Va.; sister, Barbara Petriccione (Tony), of Greenville, S.C. and granddaughter, Isabelle Sage Martin.

Services for Carol will be held later.

Memorials are suggested to the Newberry County Animal Shelter.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitaker Funeral Home
1704 College St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-5000
