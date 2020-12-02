NEWBERRY — Carol Ann Blum Floyd, 76, of Newberry, died on Saturday, November 28 at Self Regional Hospital in Greenwood.

Carol was born in Hackensack, N.J. and was a daughter of the late Albert Blum and Anna Liesk Blum.

She earned her master's degree in Special Education and taught in the public schools of California and South Carolina. Carol was a dedicated teacher who approached her work with enthusiasm and commitment. She was passionate about helping her special needs students succeed.

She greatly enjoyed the out of doors, camping, spending time in the sun at the beach and practicing yoga. She loved her animals and was an adoptive mother to many.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, James "Jim" Floyd; daughter, Michelle Martin (Francois), of Berryville, Va.; sister, Barbara Petriccione (Tony), of Greenville, S.C. and granddaughter, Isabelle Sage Martin.

Services for Carol will be held later.

Memorials are suggested to the Newberry County Animal Shelter.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.