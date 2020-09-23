Carolyn Clamp

NEWBERRY — Carolyn Eleazer Clamp, 85, of Newberry, died Saturday, September 19, 2020, at her residence.

Born on February 2, 1935, near Peak, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Wendell Calhoun and Alma Stoudemire Eleazer.

Mrs. Clamp was a 1957 graduate of Columbia College and was a teacher in the Newberry County elementary schools for 12 years.

She was member of Central United Methodist Church where she dedicated much of her time and talents. Carolyn organized the Fellowship Sunday School class in 1957 and taught Sunday School for nearly 60 years. She was the first director of Christian Education at Central United Methodist Church. Carolyn was an active member of United Methodist Women's Circle Seven, was a certified Lay Speaker and was a Lay Leader.

In 1993, Carolyn received the Rotary Club of Newberry Lay Person of the Year award for her dedication and devotion to her community. She was an angel here on Earth and a precious person, one who was always thinking of others.

She is survived by her husband, James "Jim" Gilder Clamp; children, Linda Clamp of Columbia, Alan Clamp, of Newberry, and Paul Clamp (Ann), of Columbia; grandchildren, Julie Clamp Watson (Billy), John Clamp, and Joseph Clamp; and great-grandchildren, Emma Kate and Benji Watson. She is also survived by her brother, John C. "J.C." Eleazer of Newberry.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her son, David Clamp.

Private funeral services will be conducted on Friday by the Rev. Joe Long at Central United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Rosemont Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers will be Gerald Mount, Phil Epps, John Paul Whitaker, James Williams, Gerald Dukes, Bill Sommerville and Willie Davis.

Memorials are suggested to Central United Methodist Church, 1005 College Street, Newberry SC 29108.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.