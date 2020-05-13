LEXINGTON — Cecil B. Lowman, retired veterinarian who practiced for 30 years in Newberry, died peacefully on May 6, 2020, at Parkridge Hospital in Columbia, S.C. Born in 1922, he was the son of the late Claude and Lucile Fulmer Lowman, and was a lifelong member of St. Michael Lutheran Church. After graduating from Irmo High School, where he played football and basketball, he earned a bachelor's degree at Clemson, where he was a member of the Army ROTC. Following his graduation in 1943, as World War II unfolded, he went to officer candidate school at Ft. Benning, Georgia, and then was assigned to the 9th Army, 102nd Infantry Division in Texas. In 1944, he was sent to Ft. Dix, New Jersey and later on to combat in Germany. He was injured near Hannover by a rifle shot, for which he was awarded a Purple Heart. After his recovery and his discharge from the Army as a first lieutenant, Cecil enrolled in the School of Veterinary Medicine at Alabama Polytechnic Institute (Auburn University), where he earned his DVM degree in 1949. Thereafter he settled in Newberry with his wife, Katie Fox Lowman, an elementary school teacher (deceased 1987), of Lexington. Both of them in later years spent many hours caring for pets at the Newberry Animal Hospital, founded by Drs. Lowman and John M. Livingston. His veterinary business, an old-fashioned combination of large and small-animal practice treating animals ranging from dogs and cats to dairy cows, was featured in The State Magazine (Oct 11, 1981) and Newsweek (Nov 9, 1981) as well as on Cable TV-17's Nice People in 1982. He retired in 1985, with Drs. Steve and Susan Glenn taking over the practice. Making the daily commute from his home in Newberry, in retirement, Cecil enjoyed many hours of outdoor work and relaxation on his family farm near the lake, often joined in gardening by neighbors as well as sisters-in-law, Sara Fox Madden and Helen Fox (both now deceased). In 2014, he moved to The Village at South Lake in Lexington, where he still enjoyed visits at the farm and with friends from the area, and lots of visits and help from his niece, Foxanne Madden Scruggs and her husband, W.T. Scruggs, as well as cousin, Joan Areheart and her father, John M. Areheart. He is survived by a son, Henry B. Lowman and Henry's wife, Karen Butcher, and three grandchildren: Robert, Laura and Joseph Lowman, all of California; as well as nephews, John L. Fox (Bonnie) of Texas and Paul D. Fox (Melinda) of Florida; three great nephews; three great-great nephews and a great-great niece. He was also pre-deceased by in-laws, William P. (Bill) Madden and James H. Fox II (Susan); close cousins, Billy Lowman and Martha Ellen Lowman Areheart; nephew, James H. Fox III and great-nephew, James H. (Jay) Fox IV. The family wishes to express its gratitude to Daybreak Adult Care, especially caregivers, Kellie, Vanessa, Cynthia, LaFreda, and Christine, for many long hours of help and kindness, as well as to the staff of Parkridge. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the St. Michael Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 400 River Road, Columbia, SC 29212, or to the Newberry County Humane Society, PO Box 485, Newberry, SC 29108. A graveside service for family and close friends was held at St. Michael Lutheran Church on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. Pallbearers were Henry Lowman, Robert Lowman, Walter George, Dr. Dave Stephens, Braxton Marlowe, and Dr. Clyde Jordan. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Newberry Observer from May 13 to May 14, 2020.