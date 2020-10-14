Celeste Lynch

CHAPPELLS — Celeste McHale Lynch, 89, formerly of Chappells, died on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the J F Hawkins Nursing Home.

Born on August 3, 1931, on Staten Island, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Martin and Margaret McCune McHale.

A loving and caring lady, Mrs. Lynch spent thirty plus years volunteering for Birthright. She dedicated her time and talents to supporting women and offering them friendship, love and hope.

She was always a faithful member and greatly involved in her churches wherever she lived. She particularly enjoyed participating in Bible studies. Her last church attendance was at Chappells Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter Jeanne Uzar of Citrus Heights, Calilf.; grandchildren, Bridget Uzar of Silverstreet and Casey (Bradley) Kendrick of Whitmire; great-grandchildren, Michael Kendrick II, Brady Kendrick, Margaret Kendrick and Liam Kendrick; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her great-granddaughter, Dixie Kendrick; son-in-law, Greg Uzar and all her siblings Jack McHale, Robert McHale, Margaret Cowan, Richard McHale and Robert McDermott

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14 in the Cross Hill Mennonite Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations are suggested to Birthright of Nassau & Suffolk, https://birthright.org/wantagh.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.