1/1
Celeste Lynch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Celeste's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CHAPPELLS — Celeste McHale Lynch, 89, formerly of Chappells, died on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the J F Hawkins Nursing Home.

Born on August 3, 1931, on Staten Island, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Martin and Margaret McCune McHale.

A loving and caring lady, Mrs. Lynch spent thirty plus years volunteering for Birthright. She dedicated her time and talents to supporting women and offering them friendship, love and hope.

She was always a faithful member and greatly involved in her churches wherever she lived. She particularly enjoyed participating in Bible studies. Her last church attendance was at Chappells Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter Jeanne Uzar of Citrus Heights, Calilf.; grandchildren, Bridget Uzar of Silverstreet and Casey (Bradley) Kendrick of Whitmire; great-grandchildren, Michael Kendrick II, Brady Kendrick, Margaret Kendrick and Liam Kendrick; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her great-granddaughter, Dixie Kendrick; son-in-law, Greg Uzar and all her siblings Jack McHale, Robert McHale, Margaret Cowan, Richard McHale and Robert McDermott

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14 in the Cross Hill Mennonite Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations are suggested to Birthright of Nassau & Suffolk, https://birthright.org/wantagh.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Newberry Observer from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitaker Funeral Home
1704 College St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-5000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved