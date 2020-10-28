1/
Charlene Latimer
POMARIA — Charlene Jackson Latimer, 81, widow of John Daniel Latimer, died Monday, October 26, 2020, at J.F. Hawkins Nursing Home.

Born on October 14, 1939, in Kalamazoo, Mich., she was a daughter of the late Robert Jackson and Virginia Buckallew. She retired as a quality control inspector with nuclear construction. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church where she was a member of the W.E.L.C.A. She enjoyed spending time quilting, crocheting, working on crossword puzzles, and playing games, especially poker. She loved her family dearly.

She is survived by a daughter, Rhonda W. Ruff, of Pomaria; sons, Michael Wecker (Katie), of Pomaria, Steven Wecker (Donna), of Lawrenceburg, Ky., and Fritz Wecker Jr., of Elizabethtown, Ky.; brothers, Craig Jackson (Carol) and Dennis Buckallew, of Kalamazoo, Mich.; grandchildren, Meagen Waites (Nick), Joseph Ruff (Brie), Jonathan Wecker (Crystal), Arianne Riley and Alex Riley; and nine great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020, in the St. Matthew's Lutheran Church cemetery by the Rev. Steve Jackson. Memorials may be made to the St. Matthew Lutheran Church, General Fund, PO Box 170, Pomaria, SC 29126.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the W.E.L.C.A.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc. www.mcswainevans.com.



Published in The Newberry Observer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
1724 Main St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-0610
