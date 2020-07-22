POMARIA — Charles Kenneth Doolittle, "WoodChuck," 76, passed away on Thursday, July 16 at his home in Pomaria surrounded by his loving family.

Born on April 24, 1944, he was the son of the late Mr. Ray C. "Doc" and Mrs. Ola Mae Berley Doolittle of Pomaria.

A lifelong member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Charles served as a founding member of the United Methodist Men, as Chair of the Trustees, and Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Administrative Board. He also served on the finance, Pastor Parish and van committees.

Charles served on the South Carolina Forestry Commission Newberry County Forestry Board from 1996 to present. He was also a member of the Pomaria Masonic Lodge #151 and the American Legion Post 24. Charles served four years in the United States Air Force.

His interest in timber harvesting began early in life, as he assisted in his father's logging operation. He later established Charles K. Doolittle, Inc., Newberry, S.C. and was joined in the business by his wife Lou and their sons Michael, John, and Travis.

Mr. Doolittle had a proud history of service with the S.C. Forestry Association — serving on the Board of Directors, chairing the Timber Harvesting Task Force and Logging Advisory Committee, and serving on the inaugural Logging Safety Committee. He received the Forestry Association's Outstanding Logger of the Year Award in 1986 for exemplary harvesting practices and willingness to go above the call of duty.

Charles was an entrepreneur at heart and was the first to ship a box car of sawdust from Fairfield County to Westvaco Corporation. He always credited his early success to hard work and being a man of your word, stating "that a bad reputation is hard to outlive." It was this dedication to the South Carolina Forestry Industry that earned him the nickname "Woodchuck," which so many people know him by.

Among his survivors are his wife of 57 years, Lou Cromer Doolittle; sons, Michael (Jane) Doolittle of Prosperity, John (Mitzi) Doolittle, and Travis (Melissa) Doolittle of Pomaria; nine grandchildren, Brooke (Carlisle) Kennedy, Cameron (Emily) Doolittle, Griff Doolittle, Claire Doolittle, Connor Doolittle, Bailey Doolittle, Grantt Doolittle, Colby Doolittle and Tristen Doolittle; a great-grandson, Tucker Doolittle; sisters, Josephine "Jo" (Roland) Kibler and Mary Eva Bedenbaugh and a brother, J.C. (Charlsie) Doolittle.

Charles was predeceased by a son, Daron Doolittle.

The funeral was held at 2:30 on Sunday, July 19 at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church. The committal was held at Newberry Memorial Gardens. The grandsons served as pallbearers.

The family wishes to thank the community for their prayers and support, and the many friends, doctors, and nurses for their devotion and tender care of Charles.

Memorials can be made to Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 2360 Mt. Pleasant Road, Pomaria, SC 29126.

