NEWBERRY — Charles Larry Young, 86, widower of Nadine "Dean" Bond Young, died Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Born on September 22, 1934, in Spencer, N.C., he was a son of the late Hampton Theodore and Josephine Pettiegrew Young. He was a sales associate with PCA and following his retirement he worked part-time for the Newberry County Farm Bureau. Mr. Young was a member of Central United Methodist Church and an ambassador with the Newberry Opera House. While living in Spencer, N.C., he was a member and past president of the Spencer Jaycee's.

He is survived by a brother, Richard Young, of Spencer, N.C.; nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews and great great nieces and great great nephews.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, PO Box 67, Newberry, SC 29108.

The family would like to thank the staff of White Oak Manor for their love and care for the past several years.

