NEWBERRY — Charles K. "Charlie" Cromer, 85, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home.

Born on June 15, 1934, in Newberry, he was the son of the late William and Novice Rikard Cromer. He was the retired owner of Wil-Char Farms and was a member of Aveleigh Fellowship of Presbyterians. Charlie loved horses, especially Tennessee Walking Horses. He and his wife attended horse shows for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Morris Cromer; a step-daughter, Lisa Frick and her husband Gordon of Prosperity; a step-son, Andy Rowe of Chapin; four step-granddaughters, Logan, Cassie, Emma and Saylor; his beloved Rottweiler, Holley; and many dear friends.

A private memorial service will be held. Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to S.C. , 140 Stonebridge Dr. #210, Columbia, SC 29210.

