LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Christena "Tena" Lee Catalano Vitkovich, of Fort Salonga, Long Island, N.Y. died Sunday, March 1, 2020, after a long battle with lung cancer.

She was born on September 2, 1948, at the Newberry County Memorial Hospital to the late Archie and Missy Catalano. She lived in Newberry until 1951, at which time she moved to Long Island, N.Y., where she remained until her passing.

Mrs. Vitkovich is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Edward Nicholas Vitkovich; daughters, Nicola Vitkovich (Don) and Christena (Sean) Murphy; granddaughter, Emma Murphy; a sister, Toni McCullough of Prosperity; nine nieces and nephews; six great nieces and nephews and her special "fur baby" Lovey. She was predeceased by a sister, Joni Catalano Black.

A memorial service will be held on March 9 in Long Island, N.Y.

The family would like to extend many, many thanks to all of her caregivers.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home.