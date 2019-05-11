Newberry — Richard Clark Neel, IV, 55, of 3458 Harold Bowers Rd., Newberry, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital.

Clark was born on December 16, 1963 a son of Richard Clark "Dick" Neel, III and Anne Bowers Neel.

Clark received his degree in Animal Husbandry from Tri County Technical College and was a fourth generation farmer. He was a gifted farmer and as a farmer, he grew many things—in particular crops, cattle, and chickens. He also grew a family of love and a community of neighbors who were important to him.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, most all outdoor activities and was a huge Clemson University football supporter. He especially enjoyed spending time with his Jordan.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Phyllis Piersol Neel; daughter and son-in-law, Emily and Todd Knight of Newberry; parents, Dick and Anne Neel of Newberry, granddaughter, Jordan Knight; siblings, Nan Loadholdt (Gary) of Irmo and Harold B. Neel (Peggy) of Greer; nephews, Michael Loadholdt (Kristi), Jeremy Loadholdt (Sara), Garrett Neel and Collin Neel, and in-laws, Ric Piersol and family, Jackie and Rocky Brinson and family, George and Jan Piersol and family and Philip and Lori Piersol and family.

He was predeceased by his son, "R.C." Neel, V; maternal grandparents, Harold and Ruth Bowers; paternal grandparents, Richard and Katura Neel; mother-in-law and father in-law, Harold and Mary Lu Piersol.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Monday, May 13 at the Whitaker Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in Newberry Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the Whitaker Funeral Home, Newberry.

Pallbearers will be Jay Piersol, Nick Piersol, Josh Piersol, Daniel Shaw, Jonathan Riebe and Shane Schuster.

Memorials are suggested to 4-H or FFA programs or any agricultural program of your choice.

Messages to the family may be sent via email to [email protected]

Whitaker Funeral Home, Newberry, is assisting the family.