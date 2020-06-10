NEWBERRY — Clyde L. "C L" Lester, 82 years of age, died at Newberry County Memorial Hospital and went to his heavenly home on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Born in Newberry on April 3, 1938, he was a son of the late Claude and Mabel Derrick Lester. He was a member of St. Philip's Lutheran Church.

Clyde was a man of many talents, a jack of all trades and capable of doing a variety of things. His first paying job was at Prosperity Furniture Company, working there for a number of years. He then worked with Summer Brothers Painters where he learned to paint, put up wallpaper and install carpet and tile flooring. He ventured into other areas with employment at Shakespeare Company, Louis Rich and fifteen plus years at Champion International, working as the process supervisor overseeing maintenance.

Following Champion, he opened his own Welding and Fabrication shop. He tore apart and put back together many items. Working with his hands was enjoyment for Clyde and there was nothing that he could not fix. One of his favorite restorations was an International Cub tractor that he did for his neighbor and good friend. And he did this restoration working in his favorite place, under the old oak tree.

He was a member of Newberry Amity Lodge #87, a Life member of the Newberry Shrine Club and the Hejaz Shrine Temple, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Little Mountain and Newberry.

Mr. Lester retired from the S.C. National Guard following twenty-three years of service.

Survivors include his wife of twenty-three years Betty Boozer Lester; step-son, Chris Boozer (Lisa) of Liberty, S.C.; step-daughter, Vickie Boozer Waites of Gaffney; grandchildren, Dr. Jessica Waites and Austin Waites both of Gaffney, Georgia Boozer of Greenville, Krista Boozer Counts (Clay) of Pickens and Zane Boozer of Liberty; sisters, Janelle Otherson (Beamon) of Charleston, Freda Dawkins of Greenville; sister-in-law, Linda B. Grant (Hewitt) of Chapin; brother-in-law, Andrew Bickley (Bobbie) of White Rock; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Linda Lester Rigole; brother, J.C. Lester; sisters, Margaret Shealy, Helen Phelps and Mildred Walker and a step son-in-law, Grady Waites.

The family will receive friends at the Whitaker Funeral Home on Saturday, June 13 from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. in St. Philip's Lutheran Church Cemetery with the Rev. Terry Amick officiating.

Memorials are suggested to St. Philip's Lutheran Church Family Life Center, 2461 St Philips Church Road, Newberry, SC 29108 or to Greenville Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

