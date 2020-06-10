Clyde Lester
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clyde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

NEWBERRY — Clyde L. "C L" Lester, 82 years of age, died at Newberry County Memorial Hospital and went to his heavenly home on Friday, June 5, 2020.

Born in Newberry on April 3, 1938, he was a son of the late Claude and Mabel Derrick Lester. He was a member of St. Philip's Lutheran Church.

Clyde was a man of many talents, a jack of all trades and capable of doing a variety of things. His first paying job was at Prosperity Furniture Company, working there for a number of years. He then worked with Summer Brothers Painters where he learned to paint, put up wallpaper and install carpet and tile flooring. He ventured into other areas with employment at Shakespeare Company, Louis Rich and fifteen plus years at Champion International, working as the process supervisor overseeing maintenance.

Following Champion, he opened his own Welding and Fabrication shop. He tore apart and put back together many items. Working with his hands was enjoyment for Clyde and there was nothing that he could not fix. One of his favorite restorations was an International Cub tractor that he did for his neighbor and good friend. And he did this restoration working in his favorite place, under the old oak tree.

He was a member of Newberry Amity Lodge #87, a Life member of the Newberry Shrine Club and the Hejaz Shrine Temple, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in Little Mountain and Newberry.

Mr. Lester retired from the S.C. National Guard following twenty-three years of service.

Survivors include his wife of twenty-three years Betty Boozer Lester; step-son, Chris Boozer (Lisa) of Liberty, S.C.; step-daughter, Vickie Boozer Waites of Gaffney; grandchildren, Dr. Jessica Waites and Austin Waites both of Gaffney, Georgia Boozer of Greenville, Krista Boozer Counts (Clay) of Pickens and Zane Boozer of Liberty; sisters, Janelle Otherson (Beamon) of Charleston, Freda Dawkins of Greenville; sister-in-law, Linda B. Grant (Hewitt) of Chapin; brother-in-law, Andrew Bickley (Bobbie) of White Rock; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Linda Lester Rigole; brother, J.C. Lester; sisters, Margaret Shealy, Helen Phelps and Mildred Walker and a step son-in-law, Grady Waites.

The family will receive friends at the Whitaker Funeral Home on Saturday, June 13 from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. in St. Philip's Lutheran Church Cemetery with the Rev. Terry Amick officiating.

Memorials are suggested to St. Philip's Lutheran Church Family Life Center, 2461 St Philips Church Road, Newberry, SC 29108 or to Greenville Shriners Hospital for Children, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

Condolences and messages can be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home, Newberry is assisting the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Newberry Observer from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitaker Funeral Home
1704 College St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-5000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved