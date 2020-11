WHITMIRE — Conley Lee Barfield, 70, of Whitmire entered into eternal rest on Thursday November 12, 2020.

Public viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday November 18 from 4;00 to 7:00 p.m. and funeral services with immediate family will be conducted at 2:00pm on Thursday November 19, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home located at 15 Main Street in Whitmire, SC. Face masks and social distancing required.

Arrangements entrusted to:

Hunter Funeral Home

15 Main Street

Whitmire SC 29178

(803)694-3984