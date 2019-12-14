MYRTLE BEACH — Cornelia Ware Kimmell, 84, wife of James "Jim" Kimmell, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Born in Kings Mountain, N.C., on November 21, 1935, she was a daughter of the late Sidney Howard Ware and Martha (Herndon) Ware.

Cornelia was a 1953 graduate of Kings Mountain High School, where she was class salutatorian, editor-in-chief of the school paper, and May Queen.

Known affectionately in her retirement years as "Nana" to family and friends alike, Cornelia was a helpmate to her husband throughout his career as a high school coach in Saluda, S.C., Lewisville, S.C., Newberry, S.C., Chester, S.C., and Latta, S.C., where he also served as principal of the elementary school. Cornelia served as Director of Food Services for the Latta Area Schools and as an administrative assistant in the Coastal Carolina School of Education, among other positions during her years of employment.

Cornelia and Jim relocated in retirement to Myrtle Beach, where together they were active and loving grandparents, enthusiastic supporters of local sports teams, and volunteers with community charities. Both were also avid birders.

A survivor of polycystic kidney disease, Cornelia thrived for 22 years, until her death, on a transplanted kidney donated post-mortem by a total stranger. Cornelia was active in promoting organ donation. Her death resulted from complications for surgery unrelated to her kidney.

Survivors, in addition to Cornelia's husband, include three sons, James W. "Kim" (Karol) Kimmell Jr., Edward Ware Kimmell, Jeffrey Kodi (Kristi) Kimmell; and a daughter, Marti (Curt) Hancock; nine grandchildren, Grayson Hancock (Chris Owens), Anna Kimmell, Will Kimmell, Luke Hancock, Mallory Hancock (Karl Thompson), Karlee Kimmell (Clay) Hetland, Hanna Kimmell, Calen Kimmell, and John James Kimmell; and three great-grandchildren, Cayla Owens, Chris Owens, and Henry Thompson. She is also survived by brothers Michael (Barbara) Ware, and Tony (Kathy) Ware, and sisters Kathryn (Ronnie) Kincaid and Martha Lou (Toney) Wells. She was preceded in death by a grandchild, James Curtis Hancock, and brothers Bill Ware and Pete Ware.

There will be a drop-in celebration of Cornelia's life at The Train Depot (851 Broadway St.) in Myrtle Beach on January 3, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. All friends and family are invited to gather together for this celebration.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Help 4 Kids, 2523 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach, SC, 29577, 843-651-4310, help4kidssc.org.