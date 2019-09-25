NEWBERRY — Crystal Powell Hood, 41, of Newberry died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the Self Regional Medical Center, Greenwood, S.C.

Born on October 18, 1977, in Atlanta, Ga., Crystal was the daughter of the late Larry David Powell and the late Brenda Diane Gray. She was employed by JD's Services.

A member of Freedom Baptist Church, she was a woman with a strong faith and a love for her Lord. Her faith led her to active participation in Moving Forward Ministries.

Crystal adored her family and especially treasured the time she shared with her son, Levi. Her spare moments were often spent reading a book, a genuine enjoyment for her.

Survivors include her husband, Shane Hood and son, Levi Waylon Earl Hood; brothers, Wayne Powell (Heidi) and C.J. Upright (Kristi); nieces and nephew, Amber, Trinity, Shyanne and Kody; and her aunts, Colleen Nelson and Debbie Winchester. She was also predeceased by a son, David Shane Hood.

Visitation will be on Saturday, September 28 from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. at Whitaker Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 29 at Whitaker Funeral Home with the Rev. Eddie Bledsoe officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org.

Memories and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

