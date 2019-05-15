ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — Mrs. Cumi Freeman Worley Blair passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019.

A service to celebrate Cumi's life will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16th at First Presbyterian Church in Rockingham with Rev. Dr. Allison Farrah officiating.

The family will see friends following the service at the church.

Cumi is survived by her husband, Jimmy Blair; a son, Ronald Worley and wife Susan of Chapel Hill; and two grand daughters, Katie Worley and Rebecca Worley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Iowa Freeman.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church 904 Fayetteville Rd., Rockingham, NC 28379 or Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US Hwy 1, N., Rockingham, NC 28379. Condolences may be sent online to www.watson-kingfuneralhome.com.