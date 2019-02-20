PROSPERITY — Dale S. Epting, 77, of Prosperity, passed away peacefully on his 38th wedding anniversary, February, 14, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center.

Born January 9, 1942 in Newberry County, he was the son of the late Vernon F. and Justine Shealy Epting.

Dale was a 1959 graduate of Mid-Carolina High School, attended Clemson University, and graduated as a Math major from Newberry College. He was a lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.

For many years he worked for Epting Ballenger Corporation, building interstate highways and airports. Later he led a successful business, Epting Construction Company, where he did site work for countless subdivisions in the Lake Murray area as well as in Newberry, Richland and Lexington Counties.

He was a charter member of the Mid-Carolina Country Club and also served several terms on the Board of Directors. He was a life member of the Prosperity Masonic Lodge #115, a member of the Newberry County Shrine Club, and the Hejaz Shrine Temple.

Dale was strong willed, hard headed and liked things done his way. One of his favorite enjoyments was playing on his construction equipment.

Survivors include his loving wife and caregiver, Emily Moore Epting; his children and their spouses, Charles D. and Mitzi Epting of West Columbia; Jeannie and Drew McQuillen of Lexington; grandchildren, Will, Drew and Cole Epting, Jack, Drew and Becca McQuillen and Jayson Shelton; his sister and her husband Jenny and Dickie Eaves of Prosperity.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by children, Kenneth Smith and Donna Shelton

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Pomaria, conducted by Pastor Brent Nichols. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2496 SC Hwy 773, Pomaria, SC 29126.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.