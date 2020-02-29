NEWBERRY — Karen Dale Hendrix, 64, of Newberry, passed away on Feb. 25, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Columbia.

Born on Aug. 6, 1955, in Newberry, S.C., he was the son of the late Henry D. Hendrix Sr. and the late Mary Catherine Harmon Turner.

He is survived by one son, Richard Adam Frady of Columbia, S.C., and one daughter, Meggan Erin Logan of Lugoff, S.C. He is also survived by grandchildren and two brothers, Henry D. (Butch) Hendrix Jr. of Little Mountain, S.C., and Thomas P. Turner Jr. of Pelion, S.C., and sisters Beverly Wise of Saint Matthews, S.C., Pamela K. Woodard of Mount Croghan, S.C. and Susan Hendrix of Lancaster, S.C.

He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends and his dog "Bear Bear." He was predeceased by wife, Susan Couch Hendrix.

Dale was employed at ISE American as a truck driver for a number of years.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Freedom Baptist Church at a later date.