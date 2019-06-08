NEWBERRY — Ronald Dale Kelly, 68, of Newberry, widower of Becky Turner Kelly, died June 6, 2019, at J.F. Hawkins Health Care.

Born in Winnsboro, on June 20, 1950, he was a son of the late Thomas Oscar Kelly and Doris Maye Holmes Singley. He retired from the Kendall Company, Oakland Plant and was a member of Siloam Baptist Church. Dale enjoyed participating in all of the activities while at J.F. Hawkins. He especially enjoyed attending the church services where he was a former Sunday School teacher.

He is survived by daughters, Charley Livingston and her husband Skipper and Allison Stribble and her husband Michael; a step-son Bill Turner; sisters, Carolyn Gray, Alene Hurst and her husband David, and Christine Bowers; two grandsons, Will Livingston and Blake Stribble; nephews, Craig Bowers and wife Tyla, David Hurst Jr. and wife Shannon, and T.C. Bowers and wife Shannon; nieces, Brandon Gray and husband Brandon and Sara Gray; great nieces, Natalie Hurst and Lauren Hurst, and great nephews, Labon Bowers, Brooks Bowers and Owen Bowers.

He was predeceased by his parents and by his step-father, Henry Thomas Singley.

Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Siloam Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the chapel following the service.

Memorials may be made to M.S.A. Hospice, 2228 Harrington Street, Newberry, 29108 or to J.F. Hawkins Health Care, 1330 Kinard Street, Newberry 29108.

The family would like to thank the staff of J.F. Hawkins for their love and care.

Active pall bearers will be Craig Bowers, David Hurst, Sr., David Hurst, Jr., T.C. Bowers, Michael Stribble and Skipper Livingston.

