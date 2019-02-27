NEWBERRY — Dannie Harrison, 72 of Newberry, died February 21, 2019 at his residence.

Born on July 31, 1946 in Whitmire, he was a son of the late Nelvin and Ruth Crane Harrison.

Mr. Harrison was a U.S. Navy Veteran.

Dannie owned and operated Summer's Restaurant for over thirty years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as telling stories to all who would listen.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Summer Harrison; children, Deedee Williams of Whitmire, Robert Harrison (Krystal) of Prosperity, Misty York (Garrett) of Chapin, Tana McCarthy (Shane) of Columbia, and Pamela Dominick of Newberry; fifteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sisters, Naomi Johnson and Lucy Graham, both of Whitmire.

The family received friends on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Whitaker Funeral Home.

Funeral services followed at 5:30 p.m. at the Whitaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorials may be made to Newberry County Humane Society, PO Box 485, Newberry, SC 29108.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.