NEWBERRY — Danny Earl Turner, 69, died, November 8, 2019, at the Agape Hospice House in Columbia.

Born on May 3, 1950, in Newberry, he was the son of Christine Kinard Turner and the late Elzie Turner. He was a retired truck driver and was of the Baptist faith. He was a United States Army veteran. Danny enjoyed hunting and fishing, being on his tractor, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Prosperity Wildlife Club.

He is survived by his mother, Christine Turner; his wife, Alice Hamby Turner; sons, Lee Turner, Paul Turner, and Carl (Theresa) Turner; daughters, Tammi (James) Jones and Shawn (Daniel) Folk; a sister, Brenda Rankin; step-daughters, Charley (Skipper) Livingston and Allison (Michael) Stribble; grandchildren, Mason, Riley, Jackson, Zachary, and Maddox Turner; Dylan, Darby, and Samantha Jones; Will Livingston, and Blake Stribble; and special cousins, Stanley Shealy and Clyde Livingston.

Memorial services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Eddie Bledsoe. Memorials may be made to Dorn V.A. Medical Center, Hospice House program, 6439 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209.

