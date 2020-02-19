NEWBERRY — Daphine Hughey Haltiwanger, 86, of Newberry, died Friday, February 14, 2020, at White Oak Manor.

Born on August 17, 1933, in Cherokee, S.C., a daughter of the late Grady Lee and Rena Hettie Wessinger Hughey.

Mrs. Haltiwanger worked for Damon International until it closed and then retired from the Sunshine Barn and she was a member of College Street Baptist Church. Her whole life revolved around her husband, children, grandchildren, and her church activities. She also enjoyed reading and fishing

She is survived by her; children, Melinda "Lindy" Wilson (Philip) of Newberry and Grady Haltiwanger (Kristie) of Blythewood; grandchildren, Brooke Shealy (Chris), Henry "Hank" Haltiwanger, Hugh Adam Haltiwanger; great grandchildren, Garett Brooks Shealy and Rhett Lee Shealy; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Haltiwanger and John Wood; and sisters-in-law, Linda Sue Haltiwanger Clark, Beth Haltiwanger and Mary Haltiwanger.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by husband of 66 years, Henry Haltiwanger and her sister, Barbara Wood.

Graveside funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 17, 2020, at Newberry Memorial Gardens conducted by the Rev. John M. Wood.

The family received friends graveside following the service

Pallbearers were Hank Haltiwanger, Adam Haltiwanger, Rhett Shealy, Garett Shealy, Chris Shealy, Mack Clary, Hayden Wilson, and Jack Madison.

Memorials are suggested to MSA Hospice, 130 Commerce Drive, Newberry, SC 29108.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation to the staff of White Oak Manor and MSA Hospice for their loving care.

