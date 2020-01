LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Funeral services for David I. "Shank" Boland, 63, of Little Mountain, who died January 18, 2020, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Visitation will be on January 22 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Family Life Center of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Memorials can be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Whitaker Funeral Home, Newberry www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.