NEWBERRY — David Boyd Parr Sr., 79, of 21596 Highway 76, Newberry, husband of the late Margaret Ravenel Ervin Parr, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, in the home he was born in.

He was born on January 28, 1940, the youngest son of the late Callie Boyd Parr and Mary Nance Parr. He attended St. James Lutheran Church and the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer. He was a graduate of Newberry High School and Erskine College and was retired from a long career at Greenwood Mills.

He is survived by his son, David Boyd Parr Jr. (Nancy Blair Parr) of Columbia, his two daughters, Ravenel Parr Godbold (Robert E. Godbold) of Darlington, Mary Nance Parr Joseph (Joshua A. Joseph) of Spartanburg, and six grandchildren, David Boyd Parr III, Louis A. C. Parr, Heather R. Godbold, Anna R. Godbold, Margaret R. Godbold and Callie A. Joseph.

He was predeceased by four brothers, Callie Boyd Parr, Henry Lakin Parr, James Nance Parr and William Wilson "T" Parr.

Mr. Parr enjoyed life to the fullest and will be remembered for his love of family and history, singing in the choir, backyard parties, Boykin Spaniels and Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retrievers, Clemson football, and trips to the mountains, beach or anywhere.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Whitaker Funeral Home in Newberry.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday at Whitaker Funeral Home and interment will follow in Rosemont Cemetery.

The family wishes that memorials be made to the Newberry Museum, 1300 Friend Street or to S.C. School for the Deaf and the Blind Foundation, 355 Cedar Springs Road, Spartanburg, SC 29032.

The family would like to thank relatives and friends for their support.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com.

Whitaker Funeral Home of Newberry is assisting the family.