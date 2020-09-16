David Waldrop

NEWBERRY — David C. Waldrop Jr., 76, died Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Born on November 23, 1943, in Newberry, he was the son of the late David C. Waldrop Sr. and Jewel Ellenberg Waldrop. He was a graduate of Kings College where he earned a B.S. in Business Administration.

Dave was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where he was the chairman of the Administrative Council and a member of the Men's Club. He served in the South Carolina House of Representatives from 1981 until 1997, where he served as chairman of the Medical, Military, and Public and Municipal Affairs Committee. He served on the Newberry County Council on Aging for over 30 years and where he served as chairman. In 1994, the Dave C. Waldrop Senior Center was named in his honor. He served on the Newberry County Council from 1972-1975. Mr. Waldrop was a member of the Silverstreet Fire Department and a former member of the Silverstreet Young Farmers. He was a member of Amity Lodge No. 87 and the Hejaz Shrine Temple. He was a Clemson fan and was a member of IPTAY for over 50 years. He was a faithful public servant. He and his wife opened their home for many community events over the years.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Smith Waldrop; daughters, Jaime (Bob Shirey) VanZadelhoff, of Newberry, and Whitney (Harry) Cromer, of Chapin; nephews and nieces, Craig (Frieda) Kesler, Keely (Lou) DeMarino, and Clay (Kimberly) Smith; grandchildren, David VanZadelhoff, Julia Collins Cromer, and Harrison Cromer; great-nephew, Barry (Abby) Kesler and great-niece, Melynda (John) Gunter; and a goddaughter, Jessica Coggins Dahman. He was predeceased by his sister, Lynda Kesler and brother-in-law, Jimmy Kesler and Bobby Smith.

Public committal will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in the Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1167 Trinity Church Road, Newberry, SC 29108 or the Newberry County Council on Aging, 1300 Hunt Street, Newberry, SC 29108.

Active pallbearers will be members of the Silverstreet Fire Department.

