PROSPERITY — Debra Slice Martin, 65, died Friday, August 16, 2019, at Newberry County Memorial Hospital.

Born on March 25, 1954, in Chapin, she was the daughter of the late J.W. and Patsy Livingston Slice. She was a 1972 graduate of Chapin High School and retired from Weisz Graphics in Chapin. She was a member of Macedonia Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ronnie F. Martin; a son, Chris Martin and his wife Sabrina; a brother, Jason Slice and wife Dina, sister-in-law, Sharon Slice; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Joyce Martin; and granddaughters, Barrett and Olivia Martin. She was predeceased by a brother, Mike Slice.

Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Randall Derrick. Burial followed in Macedonia Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Whitmire High School, Athletic Department, 2597, SC Highway 66, Whitmire, SC 29178.

