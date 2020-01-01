SILVERSTREET — Denise Floyd Owens, 50, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Self Regional Hospital.

Born on December 28, 1969, in Hampton, Va., she was a daughter of Wilbur and Connie Bradford Floyd. She had worked at Kids Unlimited, ISA, Louis Rich and the Newberry Child Development Center. Denise was a member of the Saluda River Bible Hour where she was always willing to help with children as she had a huge love for children. She was a cheerleading coach for the Chiefs for fifteen years with the Newberry County Recreation Department, where she was known as Mama D. She was a member of the Newberry Moose Lodge and participated with and supported the . Denise loved fun activities such as mud bogging, attending the State Fair, visiting the Riverbank Zoo and dancing. She loved her country music and listening to live bands. She always had a hug smile and lots of energy that would light up a room.

In addition to her parents, Wilbur and Connie Floyd, she is survived by a daughter, Adriana Owens; a sister, Tina Floyd (Mike) Hair; maternal grandmother, Iris Bradford; paternal grandmother, Annette Floyd; a nephew, Darian Hair; a niece, Morgan Hair; an "adopted" brother, Lee Wicker; special friends, Michael Racine, Danny Ciesielski and Christie Dyal.

Denise was predeceased by a sister, Johnette Floyd, maternal grandfather, Elmer R. Bradford and paternal grandfather, John V. Floyd Sr.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the McSwain-Evans Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Steven Jackson. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home chapel and following the service at her parents, Wilbur & Connie Floyd, 5141 SC Highway 34, Pomaria.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, 1724 Main Street, Newberry, SC 29108.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the third floor staff and the Cancer Center staff of Self Regional Hospital.

