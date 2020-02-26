Derrick Gilliam

Obituary
CLINTON — Derrick Keith Gilliam, age 65, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the Laurens Memorial Hospital.

He was a son of Jeanette Stroud (Reuben Stroud) of Clinton and the late JB Gilliam.

Mr. Gilliam is survived by his children, Amy Gilliam Lucas (Chris) of North Augusta, S.C.; Kelly Gilliam of Clinton; Amber Ellis of Liberty, S.C.; Shelley Clippard of Columbia; and Jack Clippard of Newberry; his grandchildren, Carly Gilstrap, Abby Gilstrap, Wyatt Lucas, Hayden Hamilton, Ethan Hamilton, Johnathan Layton, Brianna Hornsby, Bella Ellis, Ty Cromer, Constance Cromer, Jayden Clippard, and Layla Clippard; his great-grandchildren, Derrick and Bentley Layton; and his sister, Carol Gilliam of San Diego, Calif.

In addition to his father, he is predeceased by his brother, Rusty Stroud.

A Graveside Memorial Service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Rosemont Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com

Published in The Newberry Observer from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
