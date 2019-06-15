NEWBERRY — Diane Jones Mills, 72, of Newberry, died on June 14, 2019.

She was born on October 6, 1946, in Newberry to Sara "Midge" Foy Jones and C. W. Jones Jr. She graduated from Newberry High School and attended Clemson University.

She retired as the Chief Operating Officer of Ellco Industries in Newberry.

Diane was a smart and beautiful person in so many ways. For many years, she was a volunteer and board member with United Way of Gastonia, N.C. Her love for animals was exceptional.

Predeceased by her father, CW Jones Jr., she is survived by her husband of forty-four years, Donald "Donnie" Mills; her mother, Midge Jones of Newberry and her dog "Ginger."

A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 17, at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Newberry conducted by the Rev. Dr. Albert Allen with burial to follow in Rosemont Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 16 from 5:30 until 7:00 p.m. at Whitaker Funeral Home, 1704 College St., Newberry.

Memorials are suggested to the Newberry Humane Society.

Whitaker Funeral Home in Newberry is assisting the arrangements.