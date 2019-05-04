WHITMIRE — Joseph Reginald "Dick" McCaskill, Sr., age 90, went home to be with his Lord on May 2, 2019.

He was born on May 30, 1928 to the late Thomas Murdock McCaskill and Pearl Kelly McCaskill. Dick was born in Lucknow, S.C. and lived there with his family during his early childhood. He and his family later moved to Blaney, S.C. and then to Columbia, S.C. where he graduated from Dreher High School. Dick was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Dick loved God and his family, love was evident through his compassion, humility, and his willingness to serve God and to be of service to others. For 45 years, Dick was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Whitmire. For many of these years he served as a Sunday School Teacher, Deacon, and Choir Member.

Dick proudly served his country in the United States Navy and Air Force. He retired in 1985 after 41 years from AT&T. Dick was an enthusiastic Gamecock fan and also enjoyed gatherings with his family, fishing, and travelling throughout the United States.

Dick is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Annette Dickert McCaskill, his sons, Reggie and Dale (Rhonda); and his daughters Donna Fletcher (Robert) and Robin Elsmore; his two grandchildren, Kelly Melton (Kevin) and Jonathan Gibbons; and four great-grandchildren.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff of Hospice of Laurens County for their care, comfort, and support provided to Dick. Additionally the family is grateful to Jessie, Martha, Debbie, Shawn, June, Kathy, and Sabrina for their love and care to Dick.

A Celebration of Dick's life will be held at the First Baptist Church of Whitmire, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Hospice of Laurens County, PO Box 178, Clinton, SC 29325.

2 Timothy 4: 6-8, "For I am already being poured out like a drink offering and the time has come for my departure. I fought the good fight, I have finished the race. I have kept the faith; Now there is a there is in store for me a crown righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day: and not to me only, but also to all who have longed for his appearing."

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.grayfuneralhome.com.

Gray Funeral Home of Whitmire