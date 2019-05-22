MYRTLE BEACH — Don Seymour ascended on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 83.

Born in Newberry S.C., he was known as "Sack Seymour" for using an empty sugar sack to play baseball instead of a glove. In Spartanburg and Camden he was simply "Coach" for his work with youth and church basketball leagues. Finally, the Myrtle Beach locals knew him as "Willie" for his karaoke imitation of Willie Nelson. He was a veteran of both the U.S. Army and Air Force. Professionally he served as a manager in the trucking industry.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Elaine Seymour, his son and daughter-in-law Jerimy and Kristi Seymour, a step-son Blaine Owen, and seven grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to MB Elks and Moose Lodge are encouraged.