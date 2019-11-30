SPARTANBURG — Donna Pugh Connelly Bolt, 71, of Boiling Springs, S.C., died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born March 16, 1948, in the Zion Community of Newberry County, she was the daughter of the late Nelson Bennett and Ruby Pugh Connelly of Boiling Springs, S.C., and wife of the late John Hampton Bolt.

Mrs. Bolt was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Spartanburg, where she served as WELCA President, and performed with the Chancel Choir and Handbells. In supporting her advocacy for public education, she held memberships in NEA, SCEA, and the Spartanburg County Education Association. She was also an active member of the Spartanburg Chapter of the S.C. Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority for Women Educators.

Mrs. Bolt was a graduate of Newberry College and the University of South Carolina. Her career spanned 28 years and included teaching music and library science. She retired in 2010, having served many years as a media specialist at Holly Springs-Motlow Elementary School in Spartanburg School District One.

Mrs. Bolt is survived by her daughter, Laura Catherine Bolt Brooks (Douglas); sister, Joette Connelly Johnson (Keith); brother, Nelson Bennett Connelly Jr. (Pam); nephews, Andrew Johnson (Tara), Joseph Johnson (Aarika), Evan Connelly (Danielle); niece, Rachel Connelly Fowler (Brandon).

Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 415 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302. Reception will follow in the St. John's Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg County Alpha Delta Kappa Scholarship Fund, c/o Deb Lineberger, ADK Treasurer, 2460 Compton Bridge Road, Inman, SC 29349.

An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel